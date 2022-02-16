Bappi Lahiri: When Tendulkar Was Hooked On To 'Yaad Aa Raha' To Keep Emotions In Control

Indian music composer and vocalist, Bappi Lahiri died late Tuesday night at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. At the time of his death, Lahiri was 69 years old. Lahiri stayed in the hospital for a month before being released on Monday. On Tuesday, however, Lahiri's health condition deteriorated, and he was sent back to the hospital on the recommendation of his family doctor. According to reports, Lahiri died of obstructive sleep apnea just before midnight.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

Lahiri was most famously known for his songs in Hindi and Bengali languages. He had millions of followers all over the world. Amongst those who listened religiously to Lahiri was former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Bappi Lahiri's 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai' kept Tendulkar off pressure?

Sachin, on several occasions, has accepted being a big Lahiri fan. Sachin has even admitted to listening to Lahiri's song in the loop to keep his emotions under control. In the documentary film, 'Sachin - The Billion Dreams', the Mumbai cricketer revealed that he listens to Bappi Lahiri's 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyaar' every time he would be stressed.

Lahiri was 69 years old and has been survived by his wife Chitrani and two children Bappa and Rema. The singer's demise has surely left the entire country devastated. His fans are mourning his death and are praying for his soul to rest in peace.

Image: BappiLahiri/Instagram/PTI