BAR Vs CAN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Analysis And Other Match Updates

The Super50 tournament is nearing its end and the teams are doing everything they can to cement their position in the finals. In the upcoming match of Super50 tournament, Barbados is scheduled to face Canada. The match is scheduled to take place at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The match will start at 11:00 PM (IST) on Saturday, November 23. Both the teams have lost their last matches and would like to start fresh and gain some more confidence. Barbados lost their last match against Jamaica by 26 runs, despite a good performance by Leniko Boucher. Canada, on the other hand, lost their last game against the Leeward Islands by 49 runs.

Also Read l Sachin Tendulkar spills the beans on India's plan to trump Australia at Kolkata in 2001

Who will take the Top 2 spots in Zone A & B to advance to the Colonial Medical Insurance #Super50 Semi-Finals? 👀 #WhoYouReppin #Super50 pic.twitter.com/pjKGGi3EIv — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 22, 2019

BAR Vs CAN Dream11: Key Players

Barbados: Leniko Boucher, Ashley Nurse, Kyle Mayers, Kjorn Ottley, Jonathan Carter, Josh Bishop

Canada: Harsh Thakert, Nitish Kumar, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Shahid Ahmadzai, Kanwar Mann

Also Read l Ind vs Ban: When Sachin Tendulkar made nostalgic Eden Gardens chant 'Sachin Sachin'

BAR Vs CAN Dream11: Full Squads

Barbados Squad: Leniko Boucher, Kjorn Ottley, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Carter (captain), Kyle Mayers, Tevyn Walcott (wicketkeeper), Shamar Springer, Roshon Primus, Ashley Nurse, Josh Bishop, Chemar Holder

Canada Squad: Rayyan Pathan, Harrobindeep Sekhon (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar, Shreyas Movva, Arslan Khan, Harsh Thaker, Kanwarpal Tathgur (captain), Shahid Ahmadzai, Harmandeep Singh, Kanwar Mann, Nauman Zafar

Also Read l Ind vs Ban: Rahul Dravid says that he would have loved to play Day-Night Tests

BAR Vs CAN Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper: Leniko Boucher

All-rounders: Nitish Kumar, Harsh Thaker, Kyle Mayers (captain), Ashley Nurse

Batsmen: Jonathan Carter (vice-captain), Kanwarpal Tathgur, Kjorn Ottley

Bowlers: Shahid Ahmadzai, Kanwar Mann, Josh Bishop

Note: These predictions are based on our analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read l Ind vs Ban Pink Ball Test, Day 1, Session 1: Virat Kohli hits century as India reach 289-4