BAR Vs CLI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Barna Royals are all set to face City Lions in Match 106 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The BAR vs CLI match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Here is our BAR vs CLI Dream11 prediction, BAR vs CLI Dream11 team and BAR vs CLI playing 11. The BAR vs CLI live streaming will be available on FanCode.

Barna Royals are currently fourth on the points table with 7 points from 7 matches. They have 3 wins and 3 losses in the tournament so far and will be searching for their 4th win when they take on City Lions who are placed above them on the points table. The Royals,Â in their last five matches, haveÂ 2 wins and 2 losses, while one match ended in no result.

City Lions, on the other hand,Â are currently third on the points table with 9 points from 7 matches. They have 4 wins and 3 losses and will be eyeing aÂ win to move up the points table and stay in contention for the race to the playoffs. In the last five matches, the LionsÂ have 3 wins and 1 loss, while 1 match ended in aÂ no result. The last time these two sides faced each other, it wasÂ Barna Royals who edged out their opponents in early February. They will look to dish out yet another similar performance this time around as well and try and do the double.Â

BAR:Â Murad Ali, Syed Shafaat Ali, Sharjeel Qaiser, N Qaiser, Usama Shahzad, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, M Rubbani, S Ali Syed, W Anwar, H Azhar, A Hassan, A Khan, S Shahzaib, U Zaman, S Hussain, S Irshad, A Sultan.

CLI:Â Naseer Ahmed, Kashif Shafi, Mubashar Ali-2, Aniq Ali Malik, Sikandar Raja, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Abid Hussain, Amar Shakoor Jan, Ibrar Hussain, Innam Khan, Hassan Sharif, Hamad Khurshid, Nawazish Ali, Asim Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Nadeem Razzaq, Moeen Safdar, Shoaib Muhammad, Numan Ali.

As per our BAR vs CLI Dream11 prediction, CIL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BAR vs CLI match prediction and BAR vs CLI playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAR vs CLI Dream11 team and BAR vs CLI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

