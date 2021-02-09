BAR Vs CLI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Quick links:
Barna Royals (BAR) and City Lions (CLI) will collide in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, February 9 at 4:30 PM local time (9:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our BAR vs CLI Dream11 prediction, probable BAR vs CLI playing 11 and BAR vs CLI Dream11 team.
Both Barna Royals and City Lions will play their first match of the tournament of Tuesday, which has the potential to be a cracker. BAR would enter the game with Sharjeel Qaiser being their best batsman and Waqas Anwar leading the bowling attack. City Lions, on the other hand, will rely on Aniq Ali Malik, Aamar Shakoor and Nawazish Ali who are currently in good form.
Murad Ali, Shafaat Ali Syed, Sharjeel Qaiser, Usama Shahzad, Ali Hassan, Taqqi UL Mazhar, Ali Syed, Annas Sultan Khan, Syed Shahzaib, Waqas Anwar, Umar Zaman, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Hamza Azhar, Syed Waris Irshad, Muaz Rubbani
Kashif Shafi, Aamar Shakoor, Raja Sikandar, Mubashar Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Ibrar Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Aniq Ali Malik, Nawazish Ali, Innam Khan, Nadeem Razzaq, Hassan Sharif Moeen Safdar, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Hamad Khurshid, Shoaib Muhammad, Abid Hussain.
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Barna Royals will come out on top in this contest.
In 2020, European Cricket Network has LIVE broadcast from all across the continent with 700+ matches in 20 countries.— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) December 23, 2020
This is our *planned* schedule for the first six months of 2021 🏏1000 Live & Exclusive Matches in 2021 on @SportsFlick+ @Dream11 & @FanCode in India! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/8M3fCYqel2
Note: The BAR vs CLI match prediction and BAR vs CLI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAR vs CLI Dream11 team and BAR vs CLI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
