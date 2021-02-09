BAR Vs CLI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Barna Royals (BAR) and City Lions (CLI) will collide in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, February 9 at 4:30 PM local time (9:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our BAR vs CLI Dream11 prediction, probable BAR vs CLI playing 11 and BAR vs CLI Dream11 team.

BAR vs CLI Dream11 prediction: BAR vs CLI Dream11 preview

Both Barna Royals and City Lions will play their first match of the tournament of Tuesday, which has the potential to be a cracker. BAR would enter the game with Sharjeel Qaiser being their best batsman and Waqas Anwar leading the bowling attack. City Lions, on the other hand, will rely on Aniq Ali Malik, Aamar Shakoor and Nawazish Ali who are currently in good form.

BAR vs CLI live: BAR vs CLI Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM local time, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

BAR vs CLI Dream11 prediction: BAR vs CLI Dream11 team, squad list

BAR vs CLI Dream11 prediction: Barna Royals squad

Murad Ali, Shafaat Ali Syed, Sharjeel Qaiser, Usama Shahzad, Ali Hassan, Taqqi UL Mazhar, Ali Syed, Annas Sultan Khan, Syed Shahzaib, Waqas Anwar, Umar Zaman, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Hamza Azhar, Syed Waris Irshad, Muaz Rubbani

BAR vs CLI Dream11 prediction: City Lions squad

Kashif Shafi, Aamar Shakoor, Raja Sikandar, Mubashar Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Ibrar Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Aniq Ali Malik, Nawazish Ali, Innam Khan, Nadeem Razzaq, Hassan Sharif Moeen Safdar, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Hamad Khurshid, Shoaib Muhammad, Abid Hussain.

BAR vs CLI Dream11 prediction: BAR vs CLI Dream11 team, top picks

Barna Royals: Sharjeel Qaiser, Shafaat Ali Syed, Waqas Anwar

City Lions: Mubashar Ali, Ibrar Hussain, Nawazish Ali

BAR vs CLI Dream11 prediction: BAR vs CLI Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Taqqi UL Mazhar

Batsmen: Sharjeel Qaiser, Syed Waris Irshad, Mubashar Ali, Aniq Ali Malik

All-Rounders: Shafaat Ali Syed, Muaz Rubbani, Ibrar Hussain

Bowlers: Waqas Anwar, Nawazish Ali, Abid Hussain

BAR vs CLI live: BAR vs CLI match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Barna Royals will come out on top in this contest.

In 2020, European Cricket Network has LIVE broadcast from all across the continent with 700+ matches in 20 countries.

This is our *planned* schedule for the first six months of 2021 🏏1000 Live & Exclusive Matches in 2021 on @SportsFlick+ @Dream11 & @FanCode in India! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/8M3fCYqel2 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) December 23, 2020

Note: The BAR vs CLI match prediction and BAR vs CLI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAR vs CLI Dream11 team and BAR vs CLI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

