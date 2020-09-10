BAR Vs IBCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live

Barbarian CC (BAR) will be facing a stern test in the form of Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC) in the ECS T10 Bulgaria competition on Thursday, September 10. The match is scheduled to take place at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia at 8 PM IST. Here is a look at our BAR vs IBCC match prediction, BAR vs IBCC Dream11 team and the probable BAR vs IBCC playing 11. The ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: ECS T10 Bulgaria TUS Vs MUS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

BAR vs IBCC live: BAR vs IBCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams will be playing their second match of the day and will look to take the whole 2 points on offer. Barbarian CC recorded their first win of the tournament after beating Tuskers by 7 runs but it won't be enough to book a spot for the semi-finals. The match against IBCC will not be a easy contest, who have more to play for.

Also Read: IBCC Vs TUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live

IBCC have almost confirmed their place in the semi-final and would look to end the league stage on a high by winning the match against their bottom-placed opponents. On the basis of current form, IBCC are expected to go all the way and lift the trophy and the team would be also eyeing to get their hands on the trophy. Despite the contest being a mismatch, both teams will still look to put up a great performance.

Also Read: CPL 2020 Final: TKR Vs SLZ Live Streaming In India, Prediction, Pitch & Weather Report

BAR vs IBCC Dream11 prediction: Squad for the BAR vs IBCC playing 11

BAR vs IBCC Dream11 prediction: BAR vs IBCC Dream11 team: BAR squad

Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Jevon Payne, Nick Robinson, Boyko Heralanov Ivanov, Nikolay Nankov, Tom Omolo, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Deyan Georgiev Shipkov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Stuart Clarkson, Andrei Lilov, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov, Alexandar Stoychev, Andy Robinson

Also Read: THU Vs NOD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Live

BAR vs IBCC Dream11 prediction: BAR vs IBCC Dream11 team: IBCC squad

Gagandeep Singh, Prakash Mishra, Sid Kulkarni, Riyad Mia, Satish Ramachandran, Lavesh Sharma, Swaroop Nagraj, Hristo Lakov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trivedi, Shafquat Khan, Hamid Raza, Steve Jordan, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri.

BAR vs IBCC Dream11 prediction: BAR vs IBCC top picks

HB Ivanov

P Mishra

B Tahiri

A Ahmadhel

BAR vs IBCC Dream11 team

BAR vs IBCC match prediction

As per BAR vs IBCC match prediction, IBCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BAR vs IBCC Dream11 prediction, BAR vs IBCC top picks and BAR vs IBCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAR vs IBCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode