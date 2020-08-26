BAR Vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live

Barbados Tridents (BAR) are all set to take on Jamaica Tallahwahs in the 14th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium on Thursday, August 27 at 3 AM IST. Here is a look at our BAR vs JAM Dream11 prediction, BAR vs JAM Dream11 team and BAR vs JAM Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: SLZ Vs TKR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live

BAR vs JAM Dream11 prediction and preview

Barbados is currently placed 5th on the CPL table having won just 1 match, losing the other 3 from the 4 matches they've played so far. After losing their previous match to Trinbago Knight Riders, BAR will look to bounce back and register a win against JAM. On the other hand, Jamaica is one place above Barbados on the CPL table and a win over BAR will help them jump up to third. They won their previous match against Guyana Amazon Warriors and will look to keep their winning momentum going against BAR.

Also read: CPL 2020 SLZ Vs TKR Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India And Full Match Preview

BAR vs JAM Dream11 prediction: BAR vs JAM Dream11 team, squad list

BAR vs JAM Dream11 prediction: BAR vs JAM Dream11 team: BAR squad

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Nyeem Young, Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir, Keon Harding, Shamarh Brooks, Justin Greaves, Jonathan Carter

Also read: Dwayne Bravo Names CSK Teammate He Would Love To Bowl To As An Opponent

BAR vs JAM Dream11 prediction: BAR vs JAM Dream11 team: JAM squad

Glenn Phillips(w), Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell(c), Nkrumah Bonner, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nicholas Kirton, Ryan Persaud, Oshane Thomas, Preston McSween, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul

Also read: IPL 2020 Schedule Delayed Due To Spike In Abu Dhabi COVID-19 Cases?

BAR vs JAM Dream11 top picks

Glenn Phillips

Andre Russel

Rashid Khan

Jason Holder

BAR vs JAM Dream11 team

BAR vs JAM Dream11 prediction

As per our BAR vs JAM Dream11 prediction, JAM will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BAR vs JAM Dream11 prediction, BAR vs JAM Dream11 top picks and BAR vs JAM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAR vs JAM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: CPL T20 / Twitter