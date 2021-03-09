BAR Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Barna Royals are all set to face Pakcelona in Match 109 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The BAR vs PAK match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Here is our BAR vs PAK Dream11 prediction, BAR vs PAK Dream11 team and BAR vs PAK playing 11. The BAR vs PAK live streaming will be available on FanCode.

BAR vs PAK Dream11 prediction: BAR vs PAK match preview

This will be the final match of the day for Barna Royals and they will look to make it count by winning the encounter. Currently, the team are sitting at the fourth spot and winning all the matches will give them an opportunity to take the top spot on the points table if other results go in their favour. The Royals, in their last five matches, have 2 wins and 2 losses, while one match ended in no result.

Pakcelona are rooted at the bottom of the points table with just one win to their name. In their last five matches, PAK have lost four times while one match ended with no result. The last time these two sides faced each other, it was Pakcelona who came out winners and that is the only win in the competition.

BAR vs PAK live prediction: Squad details for BAR vs PAK Dream11 team

BAR: Murad Ali, Syed Shafaat Ali, Sharjeel Qaiser, N Qaiser, Usama Shahzad, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, M Rubbani, S Ali Syed, W Anwar, H Azhar, A Hassan, A Khan, S Shahzaib, U Zaman, S Hussain, S Irshad, A Sultan.

PAK: Muhammad Amir Raza, Ishtiaq Nazir, Shahid Iqbal (wk), Shahzad Khan, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Muhammad Adeel, Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Tehzeeb Hasan, Raja Waqas Shahzad, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Wasiq Ali, Saleem Haider, Khurram Javeed.

BAR vs PAK match prediction: Top picks for BAR vs PAK playing 11

Hamza Azhar

Shafat Ali Syed

Ishtiaq Nazir

Ali Imran

BAR vs PAK Dream11 live: BAR vs PAK Dream11 team

BAR vs PAK live: BAR vs PAK match prediction

As per our BAR vs PAK Dream11 prediction, BAR will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BAR vs PAK match prediction and BAR vs PAK playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAR vs PAK Dream11 team and BAR vs PAK Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket website

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.