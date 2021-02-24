BAR Vs PIC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Barna Royals take on Pak I Care in Match 62 of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, February 24 at 3:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our BAR vs PIC Dream11 prediction, probable BAR vs PIC playing 11 and BAR vs PIC Dream11 team. The BAR vs PIC live streaming will take place on FanCode.

BAR vs PIC Dream11 prediction: BAR vs PIC match preview

This is the clash between the top two sides and fans will be hoping to see a good contest between both sides. This is the second match of the day for Pak I Care who have been really impressive so far in the tournament. So far, they have won all their 4 matches due to which they are sitting comfortably on top of the points table. They will look to keep their winning run alive by beating Barna Royals in the upcoming match and keep hold of the top spot.

Barna Royals, on the other hand, are second on the points table with six points. They have so far won two matches and lost one of the three games. while two matches were washed out due to rain. The previous outing between these two sides also ended with rain playing spoilsport. This should be an exciting match to watch with two full points at stake.

BAR vs PIC Dream11 prediction: Squad details for BAR vs PIC Dream11 team

BAR: Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Sharjeel Qaiser, Nabeel Qaiser (C), Taqqi Ul Mazhar (WK), Hamza Azhar, Anas Sultan, Syed Ali Naqi, Murad Ali, Ali Hassan, Waqas Anwar, Umar Zaman, Usama Shahzad (WK), Shahzaib Shehzada, Syed Waris Irshad, Shafat Ali Syed and Muaz Rubbani.

PIC: Muhammad Babar, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Aabid Mahboob (WK), Sami Ullah, Muhammad Asim Butt, Adil Ali (WK), Asad Abbas, Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Bilal Hassan, Shehroz Ahmed (C), Atif Muhammad, Faisal Shah, Adeel Shafqat, Sikandar Ali (WK), Umair Ahmed, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad, Hassan Ali and Muhammad Afzaal.

BAR vs PIC live: Top picks for BAR vs PIC Dream11 team

Hamza Azhar

Usama Shahzad

Muhammad Ihsan

Muhammad Kamran

BAR vs PIC playing 11: BAR vs PIC Dream11 team

BAR vs PIC live: BAR vs PIC match prediction

As per our prediction, PIC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BAR vs PIC match prediction and BAR vs PIC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAR vs PIC playing 11 and BAR vs PIC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

