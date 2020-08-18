BAR Vs SKN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live Info

CPL 2020 defending champions Barbados Tridents (BAR) are all set to take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) in the second match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Wednesday, August 19 at 3 AM IST. Here is a look at our BAR vs SKN Dream11 prediction, BAR vs SKN Dream11 team and the BAR vs SKN Dream11 top picks.

BAR vs SKN Dream11 prediction and preview

The Tridents and Patriots performed really well in the round-robin stages of last year's edition, winning 5 out of the 10 matches. The difference between both the sides was the Net Run Rate (NRR), as Tridents finished second on the table while the Patriots were third. The Barbados Tridents eventually on to win the tournament from there despite losing the Qualifier 1.

The Patriots, on the other hand, lost to Trinbago Knight Riders in the Eliminator. Both these team will look to make a winning start to this season and try to make the final. Viewers can catch the live action from the Caribbean Premier League on Dream Sports' FanCode along with live scores and commentary.

BAR vs SKN Dream11 prediction: Squads for BAR vs SKN Dream11 team

BAR vs SKN Dream11 prediction: BAR squad

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Justin Greaves, Jonathan Carter, Corey Anderson, Jason Holder (C), Raymon Reifer/Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Shayan Jahangir, Raymon Reifer/Mitchell Santner, Keon Harding.

BAR vs SKN Dream11 prediction: SKN squad

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ben Dunk, Nicholas Kelly, Joshua Da Silva, Rayad Emrit (C), Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph. Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jahman Hamiton, Imran Khan.

BAR vs SKN Dream11 top picks

Johnson Charles

Evin Lewis

Rashid Khan

Ben Dunk

BAR vs SKN Dream11 team

BAR vs SKN Dream11 prediction

As per our BAR vs SKN Dream11 prediction, BAR will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BAR vs SKN Dream11 prediction, BAR vs SKN Dream11 top picks and BAR vs SKN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAR vs SKN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE CREDITS: BARBADOS TRIDENTS / INSTAGRAM)