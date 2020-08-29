BAR Vs TKR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live Info

Barbados Tridents (BAR) are all set to take on Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the 17th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at Queen's Park Oval stadium in the Port of Spain on Saturday, August 29, at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our BAR vs TKR Dream11 prediction, BAR vs TKR Dream11 Team and BAR vs TKR Dream11 top picks.

BAR vs TKR Dream11 prediction and preview

Barbaods, with 2 wins in 5 games, will be determined to keep their momentum going after a thumping win against Jamaica Tallawahs. On the other hand, TKR, the table-toppers, are enjoying an unbeaten streak in the CPL 2020 with 5 wins in 5 matches. Both the teams will look to battle it out in what seems to be a thriller of a contest. Barbados, who are placed at Number 3, will strive not to slip on the points table, whereas TKR will look to continue their winning streak.

Both the teams boast of star-studded line-ups with several marquee players on each side. Uncertainty looms over Sunil Narine's participation in the game, owing to a finger injury that he picked up earlier in the tournament.

BAR vs TKR Dream11 prediction: BAR vs TKR Dream11 team, squad list

BAR vs TKR Dream11 prediction: BAR vs TKR Dream11 team: BAR squad

Jason Holder (C), Corey Anderson, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Jonathan Carter, Johnson Charles, Raymon Reifer, Shai Hope, Keon Harding, Hayden Walsh, Sharmarh Brooks, Ashley Nurse, Shayan Jahangir, Kyle Mayers, Justin Greaves

BAR vs TKR Dream11 prediction: BAR vs TKR Dream11 team: TKR squad

Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Tim Seifert, Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales

BAR vs TKR Dream11 top picks

Colin Munro

Dwayne Bravo

Rashid Khan

Johnson Charles

BAR vs TKR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Johnson Charles

Batsman - Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons

All-Rounders - Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder

Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Ali Khan, Khary Pierre

BAR vs TKR Dream11 prediction

As per our BAR vs TKR Dream11 prediction, TKR will be favourites to win the match riding on their unbeaten streak in the league.

Note: The BAR vs TKR Dream11 prediction, BAR vs TKR Dream11 top picks and BAR vs TKR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAR vs TKR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Trinbago Knight Riders Instagram

