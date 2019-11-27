BAR Vs WIE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Details

Barbados take on the West Indies Emerging team in the first semi-final of the Super50 Cup on Thursday. The match is set to be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The match commences at 11:00 PM (IST).

Also Read: Yasir Shah Reveals His Experience Of Dining With An Indian Cab Driver In Brisbane

BAR vs WIE Dream11 Preview

Barbados face off against the West Indies Emerging team in the 1st semi-final of the Super50 Cup. Barbados come into the game after completely outclassing Canada in their last game. Canada were bowled out for 152, before Barbados made light work of the chase. They won the game by 7 wickets in the 23rd over of their innings. The West Indies Emerging Team would look to bounce back from their shock defeat against Trinidad and Tobago, having collapsed for just 78 in the game.

Also Read: NMG Vs PR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

BAR vs WIE Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

All players are available.

BAR vs WIE Dream11 Probable Playing XIs

WIE: K Melius, GD Pope, J Da Silva, JP Greaves, Y Cariah, RO Cato, K Sinclair, DC Drakes, KJ Harding, A Nedd, JJ Levy.

K Melius, GD Pope, J Da Silva, JP Greaves, Y Cariah, RO Cato, K Sinclair, DC Drakes, KJ Harding, A Nedd, JJ Levy. BAR: KY Ottley, LS Boucher, Z McCaskie, JL Carter, KR Mayers, AR Nurse, TT Walcott, ML Cummins, NR Kirton, SK Springer, CK Holder.

BAR vs WIE Dream11 Picks

Jonathan Carter has been in fine form Barbados, scoring at an average of 52 in his last 10 innings. Kjorn Ottley has also been among the runs, scoring 325 in his last 8 games. Ashley Nurse and Shamar Springer have led the bowling attack. Both of them have picked 16 and 15 wickets respectively in their last 8 games. For West Indies Emerging Team, Justin Greaves and Joshua Da Silva have been in fine form with the bat. Keon Harding and Ashmead Nedd have also chipped in with important wickets in the middle.

Also Read: Rahkeem Cornwall Picks Up Career Best Figures Of 7-75 Against Afghanistan

BAR vs WIE Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Justin Greaves

– Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Justin Greaves Vice-Captain –Kjorn Ottley, Joshua Da Silva, Shamar Springer

–Kjorn Ottley, Joshua Da Silva, Shamar Springer Jonathan Carter and Ashley Nurse will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

BAR vs WIE Dream11 Team

Keeper – LS Boucher, J Da Silva

– LS Boucher, J Da Silva Batters – JL Carter, KJorn Ottley, J Greaves

– JL Carter, KJorn Ottley, J Greaves All-Rounders - A Nurse, K Mayers, K Sinclair

- A Nurse, K Mayers, K Sinclair Bowlers – M Cummins, J Bishop, KJ Harding

BAR vs WIE Dream11 Prediction

Barbados are likely to breeze past the West Indian Emerging Team

Also Read: Can't Help Negativity From Creeping In When You Sit Out: Umesh Yadav