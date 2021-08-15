Barbados Women’s Team To Represent West Indies In 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Barbados Women's cricket team will participate in the next year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games as the "representative team" for West Indies. This decision was made after Cricket West Indies decided to postpone the 2021 T20 Blaze and Women's Super50 Cup until next year, taking into account the logistical challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Following the postponement, the Barbados Women’s team will be the representative team from the West Indies as a result of their victory in the 2020 CWI T20 Blaze tournament and in line with Commonwealth Games Association Tournament rules agreed by the International Cricket Council (ICC)," a statement released by the CWI reads.

Barbados won the T20 Blaze in 2020 and has made the cut as it stands as the defending champion. Barbados will join Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, England as the teams that will participate in the women's event at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. It's the first time women's cricket will be played at the Games.

This will also be only the second instance of cricket being played at the game after a men's ODI competition, held back in 1998 at Kuala Lumpur, which South Africa won. Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin said it was great to have cricket back at the games, "Cricket is a sport that is synonymous with the Commonwealth and we are so excited to have it back in the Games for the first time since the men's competition at Kuala Lumpur," he said.

Dame Louise Martin also added that the introduction of Women's T20 cricket will be significant and memorable for the Commonwealth games "The debut of women's T20 cricket will be a historic moment for Commonwealth Sport and a wonderful showcase for women's sport across the world." he concluded. The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will attract 4,500 athletes from across 72 nations and territories and will be scheduled from July 28 to August 8 next year.

Historic occasion: Johnny Grave

"This is a historic occasion as for the first time Women's Twenty20 cricket will feature at this prestigious global sporting event, which is a great fillip for our sport and great exposure and opportunity for the players. We wish them all the very best as they compete for the gold medal, and we know they will continue to do West Indies proud." The CWI chief executive said.

Image Credits: ICC Twitter