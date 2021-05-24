Barcelona Set To Get A Cricket Ground, Thanks To Young Indian And Pakistani Girls

Barcelona, a city popular for its unmatched love for football, is all set to get a cricket ground, courtesy of young Indian and Pakistani women. According to the Guardian, the city presented a proposal worth €30 million for sports facilities and to everyone's surprise, Barcelona voted in favour of a cricket ground. Hifsa Butt from Pakistan, who plays for a local cricket club, said the young girls now want a proper cricket ground, where they can play with the hardball on a hard pitch.

Butt, while speaking to The Guardian, revealed that they began playing cricket three years ago after their Spanish gym instructor at the secondary school started a cricket club post-school hours. Butt said that her father started teaching the basics of the game and then they began playing on their own. The 20-year-old added that as the girls started liking the game they conducted an indoor league, which was held in a baseball stadium instead of a cricket field and the games were played with a tennis ball instead of a leather ball.

'We want to play proper cricket'

Butt said that the girls at her club now want a cricket stadium to train and play with genuine leather balls on a proper hard pitch. Butt said that they want to play with 11 players in their team and in order to do that they will need a cricket field. Butt said they want to spread the spirit of the game around Spain. Butt, who is the eldest player in her club, said the team consists of both Indian and Pakistani girls.

"We want to play proper cricket, with 11 players, with a hardball and not a tennis ball like we use indoors. So now we need a proper cricket pitch with real, not synthetic, grass," Butt said.

According to the report, the president of the Barcelona International Cricket Club has proposed an idea to convert an existing dirt field into an Astroturf cricket pitch, which received a positive response because it doesn't require a new stadium to be built in the city, where finding a place that's flat and covers 16,000 square metres is close to impossible.

(Inputs: PTI, Image Credit: Unsplash)

