Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has said that he would like to see Suryakumar Yadav bat at the number three position instead of Virat Kohli. Gambhir, while speaking on Star Sports, said Suryakumar Yadav is currently in great form and should be playing higher up in the batting order. Gambhir stated that Virat Kohli should drop down to the number four position, adding that he will be able to adjust there given his experience of playing for India.

"I believe that if Suryakumar Yadav bats at the number three position, it would be better as compared to Virat Kohli," Gambhir said while speaking to Star Sports anchor Jatin Sapru.

As Gambhir was sharing his opinion live on-air, Suryakumar Yadav came from behind and surprised the 2011 World Cup-winning player. Gambhir was then heard asking Jatin Sapru to tell Suryakumar what he just said about his batting position. Jatin then said, "Usne bola he should be very flexible (He said he should be flexible to bat anywhere)". Gambhir immediately responded by saying, "Woh uski majboori hai (He is helpless)."

Suryakumar Yadav's form

Suryakumar Yadav batted incredibly well against Hong Kong in India's second match at the ongoing Asia Cup. Yadav scored an unbeaten 68 off 26 balls, including six sixes and as many boundaries, with a strike rate of over 260. Yadav has been in great touch ever since he returned to playing cricket for India in the shortest format. He recently scored a century against England and joined the exclusive list of Indian players to have reached the three-digit mark in T20 Internationals.

Virat Kohli's form

Kohli, on the other hand, has not looked in his best form for the past couple of years. Kohli also hit a half-century against Hong Kong on Thursday but his strike-rate was significantly low compared to that of Suryakumar Yadav's. Kohli scored an unbeaten 59 off 44 balls with a strike rate of 134.09. Gambhir wants Suryakumar Yadav to take Kohli's place in the batting order at least until the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Asia Cup 2022

India are likely to play arch-rivals Pakistan in their next Asia Cup match on September 4. India qualified for the Super 4 stage after defeating Pakistan and Hong Kong in their Group A matches. Pakistan and Hong Kong will lock horns against each other in tonight's game to decide which team will be the second side from Group A to make it to Super 4. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have made it to the Super 4 from Group B of the tournament after knocking Bangladesh out.

