BAT Vs MAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Preview And Other Match Details

Bangla Tigers will play Maratha Arabians in the 23rd match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday, 22nd November 2019 at 7:15 PM IST. Let us look at the preview, match details, Dream11 top picks and other details.

BAT vs MAR Dream11 preview

Both sides have won three games each and a win for either of the teams will seal their place in the semi-final of the tournament. While the Marathas will be favourites to win the match, Bangla Tigers can spring a surprise of their own over their much-favoured opponents. Tigers who won their last game against Northern Warriors will be looking to halt the Arabians' good run in this crucial tie.

Get yourself grounded and you can reach the top. One game at a time, our quest for the Trophy goes on.



A look at the @T10League Points Table after day 7 before our last game of the Super League. #AalaReAala #MarathaArabians pic.twitter.com/bHX0wG2SjO — Maratha Arabians (@MarathaArabians) November 21, 2019

BAT vs MAR Dream11 squad

Bangla Tigers:

Thisara Perera (C), Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Tom Moores, Robert Frylinck, David Wiese, Chirag Suri, Qais Ahmed, Liam Plunkett, Kevin Koththigoda, Anamul Haque, Hassan Khan and Farhad Reza

Maratha Arabians:

Chris Lynn (C), Dwayne Bravo, Yuvraj Singh, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Adam Lyth, Mohammed Qasim, Dasun Shanaka, Chadwick Walton, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, James Fuller and Wanindu Hasaranga.

BAT vs MAR suggested Dream11 top picks

Keeper – Andre Fletcher

Batters – Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Chris Lynn (captain), Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounders - Dwayne Bravo, Thisara Perera (vice-captain)

Bowlers- Qais Ahmed, Liam Plunkett, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan

BAT vs MAR Dream11 prediction

Looking at their current form, Maratha Arabians are favourites to win the match.

Note: These predictions are made basis on own analysis and do not guarantee positive results from the game.