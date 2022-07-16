Batter Tries Joe Root-like Reverse Sweep, Fails Miserably Much To Bowler's Delight: Watch

A video from East Dean village in West Sussex, England is currently going doing rounds on social media, where a club cricketer can be seen failing miserably after trying a Joe Root-like reverse sweep. In the video, as the bowler runs in to deliver the ball in the nets, the batter can be stepping out of the crease a bit and attempting to play a reverse sweep. However, the batter ends up completely missing the ball, which hits his abdominal area, leading to a hilarious as well as unpleasant conclusion to the video.

As the batter took the blow on his stomach, he quickly tripped backwards and fell back on the ground, and dislodged the stumps in the process. Upon witnessing the moment, the bowler and players around the batter can be seen bursting with laughter. Meanwhile, reacting to the viral video on social media, fans said the batter looked at Joe Root once and attempted to play the reverse sweep, but ended up falling down.

Watch the viral video:

Joe Root is part of England's ODI squad for the India series

The former England Test captain Root is currently playing for England in the 50-over series against India. Although he has contributed with only 12 runs in the two ODI games that have been played so far, Root continues to be one of the star batters for the squad. His run of form before joining the ODI squad makes it quite evident that Root deserves a place in the England ODI squad.

Joe Root hits a heroic match-winning century in 5th Test against India

In the 5th Test match against India at Edgbaston, earlier this month, Root made headlines for scoring a match-winning century in the fourth innings and helping the home side finish the series with a 2-2 draw. Chasing the fourth innings target of 378 runs, Root remained unbeaten on the individual score of 142* runs in 173 balls. He notably contributed heavily to the unbeaten 269-run partnership with the fourth wicket with Jonny Bairstow.

While Root hit 146 runs, Bairstow remained unbeaten after scoring 114 runs in 145 balls. This was the second hundred of the match for Bairstow, as he had already hit a knock of 106 runs in 140 balls during England’s first batting innings. He will now be expected to return to form in the series decider against India on Sunday at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

