Batting Coach Jonathan Trott Says Ahmedabad Wicket Was 'dry' Post England's 10-wicket Loss

England batting coach Jonathan Trott on Saturday said that the pitch used in the third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was pretty dry and it was a tricky time for everybody. The high-octane D/N Test ended inside just two days on a raging turner where the hosts came out on top riding on an outstanding performance.

"It was a tricky time for everybody, the wicket was pretty dry, that is what we have seen here in India. We had first use of it, we would have liked to get more runs, and then we would have been able to put India under pressure. It would have been nice if we got some more first-innings runs. Between Olly, Zak and Dom, they have played 44 Tests together, it was tricky for those younger guys, but it is important that they realise Test cricket is about performing well for your country and being able to consistently perform," said Trott during a virtual press conference.

"Hopefully, the guys are learning and we have a few days of practice, we will get back to the red ball. The pink ball did behave a bit differently as compared to the normal red one, but the fundamentals of playing spin in Asia is very important. The pink ball swings a lot more, it has a different feel to it, it feels smoother. It does feel a little different, it would be nice to get back to the red ball. But pink-ball is here to stay so it's important that guys get used to it," he added.

Pink-ball Test wrapped up in two days

Team India survived the demons on the pitch in their second innings on Day 2 with a comprehensive win in the third Test match to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Chasing a paltry total of 49, the Indian batsmen never looked uncomfortable as they made easy work of this small run chase as openers Rohit Sharma, and, Shubman Gill counter-attacked the English spinners with their aggressive batting display as the hosts comfortably got past the finish line by 10 wickets.

By the virtue of this win, India also registered their second victory in a Day-Night Test match. Prior to this contest, they had won their first pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata in November 2019 and suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia at the Adelaide Oval in December 2020 where the Indian team also ended up registering their lowest-ever Test score of 36.

