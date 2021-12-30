Batting Coach Rathour Backs Off-form Rahane, Pujara Yet Again: 'Are We Getting Impatient?'

Vikram Rathour, the Indian cricket team's batting coach, backed Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara on Wednesday, December 29, after the duo were dismissed cheaply in the first Test match against South Africa in Centurion. While speaking to the press at the conclusion of Day 4's play, Rathour stated that both Rahane and Pujara are giving it their all but haven't been able to big huge runs. The former India player also added that the Indian management is not getting impatient at this point and is confident in Rahane and Pujara's ability to make a strong comeback in the future.

"As far as Pujara and Rahane are concerned, again, they are trying their best, giving their best. Rahane looked in a really really good touch in this game but unfortunately, he got out. So has Pujara. Pujara in the past has played some important innings for us. These are challenging conditions, and we need to be patient. As long as they are giving their best, trying their best, as a coaching unit, we are fine. Are we getting impatient? Not at this stage, I think," Rathour said in his press conference.

Both Rahane and Pujara have failed to hit huge runs for India in recent months. Rahane scored 48 and 20 runs in two innings in the ongoing Test match in Centurion, while Pujara was bowled for a golden duck and 16 runs to continue his poor streak with the bat. Rahane has played 13 Test matches in 2021 and has scored 479 runs at an average of 20.83 with no hundreds and two fifties. Pujara, on the other hand, has played 14 Tests and has scored 702 runs at an average of 28.08 with zero centuries and six half-centuries.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test

Meanwhile, India finished on top following the end of play on Day 4 as they picked four wickets for 94 runs during South Africa's final innings chase of 305 runs. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj struck with the ball to register four wickets between them. While Bumrah scalped two wickets on Wednesday, Shami and Siraj picked one wicket each. Earlier in the day, India were bowled out for 174 runs in their second innings.

The first Test match in Centurion had begun with India winning the toss and electing to bat first. India posted 327 runs on the board courtesy of a brilliant knock from KL Rahul, who scored a magnificent century in the first innings. Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane also contributed with the bat, scoring 60, 35, and 48 runs, respectively. In reply, South Africa could post just 197 runs in their first innings.

