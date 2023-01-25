Batting With Them Is 'like Learning With The Best': Gill Heaps Praise On Kohli And Rohit

Team India youngster Shubman Gill spoke to head coach Rahul Dravid after India defeated New Zealand by 90 runs in the 3rd ODI. With the victory, India clinched a 3-0 clean sweep, as Shubman was adjudged the Player of the Series. During his conversation with Dravid after the match, the 23-year-old was asked about his thought process while batting for India with two of the biggest players of world cricket Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Speaking on the topic Indian coach Dravid said, “One of the things that’s brilliant for you is that when you bat in this format especially, you bat with absolute legends of the game. Guys who have played over 250 ODIs. When you open to bat with Rohit, he gets out and Virat walks in. So, firstly what does that feel like! And I think it is an incredible opportunity for a young man like you to bat with these guys, pick their brains, and just learn how to play this format”.

"How do they keep performing consistently, years after years"

Replying to the head coach, 23-year-old Gill said, “It’s amazing to bat with these guys. These guys are the players that I have grown up watching and adoring them. Specially those tours that Indian cricket team used to have in Australia. I used to just watch them and be like this is so amazing. Going out there, performing, hundred after hundred. Like how do they do it, how do they keep performing consistently years after years”.

“To be able to bat with them and pick their brains when I am out their batting. Little things like today me and Rohit bhai were batting, I think he was on 70 or 80, and Daryll Mitchell was bowling and he said this looks like one of the bowlers who might get me out because his ball is coming, but I will still go after him. These are the mindset of you know of great players and these are the things batting with Virat bhai and Rohit bhai,” Gill further explained.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma hit 200-run opening stand in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Opening the batting in the first innings of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma put on a 212-run stand in 157 balls. Rohit scored 101 off 85 balls, which was his first ODI hundred in three years. Shubman hit his second century of the series and fourth overall in 50-over cricket by scoring 112 runs in 78 balls. Kohli, meanwhile scored 36 runs off 27 balls as India reached a total of 385/9.