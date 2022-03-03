Battling For 75 Hrs And Beyond, Siddharth Mohite's Journey To Guinness Glory

In India, playing cricket is every youngster's dream but rarely do people hear about a cricketer attempting a Guinness World Record while batting for more than 50 hours. Yes, you read right the cricketer we are talking about is a college student from Mumbai who decided to go after this unique batting record and register his name in the Guinness World Record. The youngster who went for the record is 19-year-old Siddharth Mohite.

Siddharth Mohite's record of a marathon net session of 72 hours and five minutes is now waiting for the Guinness Book of World Record to recognise the feat. He managed to surpass the previous record-holder Viraj Mane who had batted for a straight 50 hours, a feat he had achieved in 2015.

Siddharth Mohite's record for longest batting

In an interview with Republic, Siddharth Mohite revealed how a random google search helped him look at something to achieve when COVID had shut down everything. Speaking about the record he said, "It’s something that you cannot describe in words it’s amazing and beautiful. This idea had come during COVID time when everything was shut down. I had to think about something so randomly I was googling when I found out that there was a batting record which is of 50 hours by Viraj Mane of Pune. I felt I could make this happen and so I applied to the Guinness Book of World Records and I got the approval from them to go for the record."

He added "I would have gone for the record early but there were constant delays due to COVID. I got to prepare myself during that period and eventually managed to achieve it. I tried to contact Viraj through social media and all but could not find his number to ask him about how he prepared for the record".

Battling health issues at an early age

Siddharth has taken to cricket at a very young age thanks to his parents who saw the potential in him but health issues had hampered his progress at a young age. Speaking about the health issues, the right-handed batter said, " I had fits for which I was getting treated. I also saw my weight increase. Due to both these issues, my cricket career stopped for at least two to three years (until 2017). However, during that period I was only thinking about getting back to fitness since I wanted to achieve something in cricket and finally I managed to make my comeback in 2018".

Pushing hard to achieve the ultimate goal

Batting for more than 50 hours is not an easy job for a cricketer and to achieve the feat he needs to be at the peak of fitness physically. Talking about the experience he went through while attempting the world record Mohite said that before attempting the record he was aware of the fact that he will have to face some issues because batting for such a long time is not easy. However, the youngster showed great determination and the support he had got from his coach inspired him to go for the glory.

He said, "Within three to four hours cramps began to take a toll on my body and I couldn’t walk. But I had a team of 15 to 18 members and also there were friends who helped me during the process. I had contacted one of my friends from Pune, Rupesh Gaikwad but did not tell him about the record which I am attempting. He only come to know about it once he came here and without hesitation, he decided to help me and bowled 48 overs. As per the rule while attempting the record you can take a 5 min break after completing one hour but instead of doing that, I decided to bat for a maximum hour and save the break time to take it together. I batted for 16-18 hours and after that I had food and took toilet breaks before resuming my batting."

Coach Jwala Singh's role in helping youngster achieve his target

Attempting the record is never easy for any person and it takes help from family and friends to achieve the glory that one has set their sight on. When initially Mohite had approached coaches about attempting the record no one had believed in him; however, Jwala Singh who has coached Yashasvi Jaiswal saw the potential in the youngster and backed him to go after the world record.

Speaking about Jwala Singh's contribution Mohite said, "When I got the idea of the world record I tried to contact many coaches in order to execute it, however, the majority of them were not really confident about the execution. I finally decided to contact Jwala sir who believed that execution of Guinness World record is possible and this is because of him that we were able to break the record. I have been playing for Jwala sir for the past three years and it is because of him that I am able to achieve the record." Talking about his future plans, Mohite said that he will continue with practice and follow his daily routine and added that he would like to break his own record in future.