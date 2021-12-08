Bayern Vs Barcelona Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Match In India, UK And US?

In a monumental UEFA Champions League clash, Bayern Munich will take on Barcelona in the final group stage game. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 am IST on Thursday, December 9 at the Allianz Arena in Munich. For Bayern Munich, there is not much to play for as they have already confirmed the top spot of the group. However, for Barcelona, they have everything to play for as they need to win the match in order to clinch the round of 16 spots, if they slip up and Benfica win their game then Barcelona will have to settle for Europa League football for the rest of the season.

Below, take a look at the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Champions League match team news, and the live streaming information for India, the US, and the UK.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Team News

For Bayern boss Julian Naglessmann the following players are out of action, Bouna Sarr, Marcel Sabitzer and Josip Stanisic while Lucas Hernandez might be rested. The good news is that Dayot Upamecano is back and is available for selection.

Barcelona's new boss Xavi will be without Martin Braithwaite, Pedri, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati and Gavi as they are all on the injury list so the former Barca midfielder will have a tough time picking his starting XI.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch Champions League matches in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network. The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona clash can be viewed on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD. The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona live streaming can be viewed on the Sony LIV app or website, as well as on JioTV. The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 am IST on Thursday, December 9 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

How to watch Bayern vs Barcelona live stream in the US?

Football fans in the US who want to watch the Bayern vs Barcelona live stream UEFA Champions League match in the US can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 pm ET on Wednesday, December 8 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match in the UK?

Football fans in the UK who want to watch UEFA Champions League matches in the UK can tune in to BT Sport 2 (HD) or BT Sport Ultimate (4K). The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm BST on Wednesday, December 8 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

