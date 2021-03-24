BB Vs AA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bihar T20 League 2021 Match Preview

The Bhagalpur Bulls will take on the Angika Avengers in the penultimate group stage match of the Bihar T20 League 2021. The BB vs AA live match will begin at 2:00 PM IST from the Urja Stadium, Patna on March 24. Here is our BB vs AA Dream11 prediction, BB vs AA Dream11 team and BB vs AA Dream11 top picks. The BB vs AA live telecast will be on EuroSport.

BB vs AA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The second-last group stage match of the Bihar T20 League will see the Bhagalpur Bulls go up against the Angika Avengers. The Bhagalpur Bulls have won only one game out of three at the tournament so far - against the last-placed Gaya Gladiators - putting themselves in third place on the table with 2 points. With a net run rate of -0.047, the Bulls will want to win this game to ensure their place in the playoffs. Ranked No.3 and No.6 respectively, MD Rahmatullah and Ankit Singh are the leading batsmen in the side while their all-rounder Shashi Shekhar remains the best bowler in the tournament.

The Angika Avengers meanwhile, have remained undefeated in all three games they have played, getting the better of the Patna Pilots, the Darbhanga Diamonds and in their last game, the Gaya Gladiators. With 6 points, the Avengers have booked a place in the playoffs along with the No.2 team, the Darbhanga Diamonds. Sufian Alam and Ashwini Kumar have been the best batsmen for the side, ranking 2nd and 4th overall in the tournament while Niku Kumar, Rahul Kumar and skipper Ashutosh Aman have been the pick of the bowlers for the side.

BB vs AA playing 11 prediction

Bhagalpur Bulls - Ankit Singh, Vishwajeet Gopala, Vikash Ranjan (wk), Prashant Srivastava, MD Rahmatullah (C), Aspaq Ahmad, Harsh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Prashant Singh, Rishav Raj, Shashi Shekhar

Angika Avengers - Nishant Kumar, Raju Kr, Ashwini Kumar (wk), Sufian Alam, Keshav Kumar, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Ashutosh Aman (C), Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Niku Kumar, Rahul Kumar

BB vs AA Key Players

Bhagalpur Bulls - MD Rahmatullah, Shashi Shekhar, Ankit Singh

Angika Avengers - Sufian Alam, Niku Kumar, Rahul Kumar

BB vs AA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ashwini Kumar

Batsmen: Sufian Alam, Ankit Singh, MD Rahmatullah (VC)

Allrounders: Ashutosh Aman, Shashi Shekhar (C), Prashant Srivastav

Bowlers: Niku Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Prashant Singh, Harsh Kumar

BB vs AA match prediction

According to our BB vs AA match prediction, the Bhagalpur Bulls will win this match.

Note: The BB vs AA Dream11 prediction and BB vs AA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BB vs AA Dream11 team and BB vs AA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Bhagalpur Bulls Instagram