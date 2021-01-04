BBL 10: Andre Fletcher Takes 2 Blinders, Breaks Into Dance As Melbourne Stars Beat Hobart

Carrying the Melbourne Stars to a 10-run win over Hobart Hurricanes, West Indian cricketer Andre Fletcher took two brilliant clutch outfield catches during the 27th match of the Big Bash League between the two teams on Monday.

While he failed to perform with his bat for the most part of the season, Fletcher instead managed to perform on the field as he knocked out Hobart Hurricanes' Colin Ingram and then Ben McDermott in the thick of a gripping match.

Taking a big dive, Andre Fletcher first took the catch of South Africa's Colin Ingram, breaking into a small Caribbean dance after limiting the batsman's score to a humiliating 17.

Later during the match, when the Hobart Hurricanes had settled in needing only 40 runs in the last three overs, Andre Fletcher took Ben McDermott's last ball in the penultimate over ending the Hurricanes' chances of beating the Stars. Once again, the West Indian cricketer rubbed it in with a little dance.

Still can't believe these catches 😮 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/hbWgI5x2sS — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2021

Read: BBL 2020 SCO Vs REN Live Stream In India, Pitch Report, Perth Weather Forecast

Read: BBL 2020 STR Vs SIX Live Stream In India, Pitch Report, Gold Coast Weather Forecast

Notably, Fletcher who has joined the Melbourne Stars this season has registered a disappointing score of only 72 runs in 7 matches with an average of 12 and a strike rate of 122.03.

Ben McDermott had hit 91 off 58 balls and the Hurricanes needed 21 off the final over, however, Peter Handscomb was soon run out after managing to hit one six, with the Hurricanes falling 10 runs short of the victory.

Registering a win over the Hurricanes, the Stars have moved up the table to the fifth position with the Hurricanes still stagnant at the fourth. Melbourne Stars is all set to take on Brisbane Heat in the next match. Hobart Hurricane is paired against Sydney Thunder for their next game.

Read: Marcus Stoinis Thrills Indian Fans With Blistering 55-ball 97 In BBL 2020 Game: WATCH

Read: BBL 2020 HEA Vs THU Live Stream, Pitch Report, Brisbane Weather Forecast, Team Updates

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.