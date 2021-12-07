BBL 11: Melbourne Renegades' Youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk Takes Unbelievable Catch; WATCH

Young Australian cricketer Jake Fraser-McGurk displayed fantastic athleticism during Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, match no. 3 of the Big Bash League 2021-22 by pulling off a fantastic catch at the boundary to dismiss Adelaide Strikers opener Jake Weatherald. During the seventh over in the second innings of the match being played at the Marvel Stadium, Weatherald looked to slog sweep a delivery by Renegades bowler Zahir Khan towards the leg side boundary, when Fraser-McGurk leapt above the rim effortlessly and successfully completed the one-handed catch inside the boundary rope. The entire cricket community was enthralled to witness the Australian prodigy’s catch as he displayed incredible hang time to complete the catch.

Watch Jake Fraser-McGurk's stunning catch-

Jake Fraser-McGurk plucks an INSANE grab!! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/YT18EE0BBR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 7, 2021

Melbourne Renegades defeat Adelaide Strikers by two runs

On the match front, the Strikers were chasing a target of 154 runs set by Melbourne Renegades in the first innings, when they lost Weatherald to the stellar catch by Fraser-McGurk which reduced them to 57/2 at the end of seven overs. He went on to take another catch in the 14th over of the match which saw the dismissal of Harry Nielsen. Meanwhile, Renegades ended up restricting Strikers for 151/8 at the end of the innings, as Melbourne Renegades went on to win the match by two runs.

Zahir Khan finished the match as the highest wicket-taker for Renegades with three wickets to his name, while Sill Sutherland chipped in with two wickets, and Reece Topley, James Pattinson, and Kane Richardson contributed with one wicket each. At the same time, Fraser-McGurg ended the match with two catches alongside the eight runs he scored in the first innings. Following the win by two runs, Renegades reached the third position in the Big Bash League(BBL) 2021-22.

Jake Fraser-McGurk made his BBL debut in 2020

Born in April 2002, Fraser-McGurk made his T20 debut for the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL 2020-21, after previously making his first-class debut and List A debut in 2019. He was also named in Australia’s squad for the 2020 U-19 Cricket World Cup, however, he had to exit the tournament after an injury. Having made his BBL debut in 2020, he has played a total of 11 matches for the team and has scored 135 runs in the process.

Image: Instagram/@bbl