BBL 2020-21 Heat Vs Renegades Live Stream, Pitch Report, Canberra Weather Update, Preview

The 39th match of the ongoing BBL 2020-21 will see Brisbane Heat play against the Melbourne Renegades. Earlier set to be played at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, the match is now shifted to Manuka Oval in Canberra due to public health issues amid the pandemic, which saw several inter-state borders in Australia closed. The game is set to be played on Thursday, January 14 and scheduled to start at 1:45 PM. Let’s have a look at the BBL schedule, Heat vs Renegades live streaming, and other match details.

Two teams desperate for a win - you don't wanna miss it! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/DTI1LJDe1A — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2021

BBL schedule and team form

Brisbane Heat walk into the game as the 6th ranked team on the BBL 2020-21 league table. They have registered four wins, and five losses from their 9th games and gained 16 points. The hosts will start the match following a 3-wicket loss to the Sydney Sixers in the 35th match of their tournament on January 10. Following the Heat vs Renegades clash, Brisbane Heat is set to feature again in the 44th match as they face Perth Scorchers on January 19 at the Docklands Stadium.

Also Read Australia's Will Pucovski Ruled Out Of Gabba Test Vs India, M Harris Named As Replacement

Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the barrel being the last-placed team on the Big Bash league table. The Melbourne outfit has won only 2 matches from their 9 games and lost a massive seven. With just 9 points to their name, Melbourne Renegades are 7 points below Melbourne Stars, whom they play next in the 42nd match of the tournament. The Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades will be played on January 17 in Melbourne. The Renegades will see the match against Heat as the perfect opportunity to improve their form and bridge the gap

Also Read SCG Staff Cleans Pitch Before Steve Smith's Shadow Batting Incident In Viral Vide

Heat vs Renegades live streaming

The Heat vs Renegades live streaming in India will be available on Sony LIV. The live telecast of the game will be on Sony SIX. Fans can also follow the social media page of the respective teams as well as the official channel of the Big Bash League for team news, Heat vs Renegades live scores, and other match updates.

Also Read Nathan Lyon Says Australia Can't 'afford To Be Complacent' Despite India's Injury Concerns

Canberra weather forecast and pitch report

The temperature during the game is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius. With mostly sunny weather, the winds are expected to be heavy around 15 to 25 km/h which may assist fast bowlers who will be instrumental in deciding the result of this match. The toss-winning captain is likely to field first to take advantage of the winds and look to chase the opposition's total later on.

Also Read Madan Lal Says Jasprit Bumrah's Presence In 4th Test 'will Be Beneficial' For Team India

Heat vs Renegades prediction

Renegades will be eyeing their third win of the season but face a difficult task in Brisbane Heat. We predict a comfortable win for Brisbane Heat as the result of the match.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.