BBL 2020-21 SCO Vs HUR Live Stream, Pitch Report, Perth Weather Forecast, Team Updates

The Perth Scorchers are set to face Hobart Hurricanes in the 37th match of the Big Bash League 2020-21. The SCO vs HUR match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST at the Optus Stadium, Perth on January 12. Here are the SCO vs HUR live streaming details, where to catch SCO vs HUR live scores, the pitch report and the Perth weather forecast for the contest.

Also Read: SCO Vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Match Preview

BBL 2020-21: SCO vs HUR preview

Scorchers looked down and out when the tournament as they were rooted at the bottom of the points table. However, the Men in Orange turned things around and are very much in contention for a place in the semi-final of the tournament. Currently, the Scorchers are 5th on the points table with 16 points and have a chance to jump over their upcoming opponents on the points table due to a superior net run rate.

Flying into game day like 💨



We can't wait to face the @ScorchersBBL out west tonight 🔥



First ball is 4.15pm local time (7.15pm for those of you cheering us on from back home!)#TasmaniasTeam #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/C4OdUWhjG6 — Hobart Hurricanes BBL (@HurricanesBBL) January 11, 2021

Hurricanes are currently fourth on the points table and are in contention for a place in the semi-final. While they lost their previous match versus Thunder, they will be eager to end the Scorchers hot streak in their final match on the home ground. Hurricanes have 5 wins and 4 losses from the 9 matches played in the tournament and they will be eager to win their 6th match of the campaign by upsetting Scorchers. The match promises a great contest between bat and ball.

Also Read: Marnus Labuschagne Becomes 1st Australian Player To Publicly Praise India's SCG Rearguard?

BBL 2020-21: SCO vs HUR pitch report and Perth weather forecast

The surface looks good to bat with bowlers also getting some help from the pitch. The skipper winning the toss could look to bat first and then restrict the opposition to a low score as it has happened in previous matches. Coming to the weather, Accuweather has predicted that there will be no rain interruptions and so the teams will get to play their full quota of overs.

Also Read: IND Vs AUS: Indian Fan Ejected From SCG Rubbishes Claims Of Racially Abusing Bumrah, Siraj

SCO vs HUR live scores: SCO vs HUR live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the SCO vs HUR live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For SCO vs HUR live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media accounts.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah And SCG Hero Hanuma Vihari Ruled Out Of 4th Test Too After Ravindra Jadeja?

BBL schedule

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

Image: Perth Scorchers / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.