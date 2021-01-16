BBL 2020-21 Sixers Vs Scorchers Live Stream, Pitch Report, Canberra Weather Forecast, Team

The Sydney Sixers (SIX) will go up against the Perth Scorchers (SCO) in the upcoming match of the Big Bash League (BBL 2020-21). The match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Griffith, Australia. The SIX vs SCO live streaming is scheduled to begin at 6:40 PM AEDT (1:10 PM IST) on Saturday, January 16. Here is our Sixers vs Scorchers prediction, information on how to watch Sixers vs Scorchers live in India and where to catch Sixers vs Scorchers live scores.

Sixers vs Scorchers live streaming: Sixers vs Scorchers preview and team news

The Sydney Sixers are currently leading the BBL 2020-21 standings with 29 points. Daniel Hughes and team have played ten games so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing three. The Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, are at the third spot on the table with 20 points and a win-loss record of 5-3.

Also Read l Alex Carey trolled for nearly forgetting to make call during bat flip at BBL 2021: WATCH

Sixers vs Scorchers live streaming: How to watch Sixers vs Scorchers live scores

Fans can watch Sixers vs Scorchers live in India on the Sony SIX channel. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. For Sixers vs Scorchers live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media handles.

Date: Saturday, January 16, 2021

Time: 6:40 PM AEDT, 1:10 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Griffith, Australia

Also Read l BBL 2020-21 Stars vs Strikers live stream, pitch report, Melbourne weather forecast, team

Sixers vs Scorchers live scores: Pitch and Canberra weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be at 19°C. The pitch has been a boon for spinners in the past, but scoring runs could be easy against the new ball. The toss winner could choose to bat first.

Also Read l Virat Kohli's IPL teammate Josh Philippe named BBL's top run getter with blazing 64: WATCH

BBL 2020-21 live stream: Sixers vs Scorchers squads

BBL 2020-21 live scores: Sydney Sixers squad

Josh Philippe (w), Justin Avendano, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve OKeefe, Jackson Bird, Jake Ball, Lloyd Pope, Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Thomas Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu

BBL 2020-21 live scores: Perth Scorchers squad

Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (w), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (c), Kurtis Patterson, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Matthew Kelly

Also Read l BBL 2020-21 Heat vs Renegades live stream, pitch report, Canberra weather update, preview

Image Source: Perth Scorchers/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.