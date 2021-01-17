BBL 2020-21 Stars Vs Renegades Live Stream, Pitch Report, Melbourne Weather Forecast

The Melbourne Stars will lock horn with the Melbourne Renegades in the 42nd match of the BBL 2020-21. The Stars vs Renegades match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on January 17. Here are the Stars vs Renegades live streaming details, where to catch Stars vs Renegades live scores, the pitch report and the Melbourne weather forecast for the match.

BBL 2020-21: Stars vs Renegades match preview

Looking at the current form the Stars will start as favourites in this match. They have played well in patches due to which the Men in Green are in the second half of the points table. The knockout stage is getting closer and the Glen Maxwell-led side is looking to push its case for a place in the playoff.

Heading to the @MCG for the massive Melbourne Derby on Sunday? Here's everything you need to know! ⬇️ #TeamGreen — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) January 16, 2021

Coming to the Renegades, their race towards playoff looks diminished with defeat in their previous match. The Aaron Finch-led side has had a poor tournament so far and has just 2 wins from 10 matches under its belt. This match is a Melbourne Derby and the Stars will definitely be aiming to win this match and earn bragging rights, while the Renegades will not only look to upset their cross-town rivals but also look to register their third win of the campaign

BBL 2020-21: Stars vs Renegades pitch report and Melbourne weather forecast

The surface looks balanced and both batsmen and bowlers shall look to take advantage of it. The skipper winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a good total on board for the bowlers to defend just like how the Stars did versus the Strikers in the recent match at the same venue. Coming to the Melbourne weather forecast, Accuweather has predicted that there will be no rain interruption and both teams will therefore get to play their full quota of overs.

Stars vs Renegades live scores: Stars vs Renegades live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the Stars vs Renegades live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For Stars vs Renegades live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media handles.

BBL schedule

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

Image: Melbourne Stars / Twitter

