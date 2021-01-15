BBL 2020-21 Stars Vs Strikers Live Stream, Pitch Report, Melbourne Weather Forecast, Team

The Melbourne Stars will lock horn with the Adelaide Strikers in the 40th match of the BBL 2020-21. The STA vs STR match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on January 15. Here are the Stars vs Strikers live streaming details, where to catch Stars vs Strikers live scores, the pitch report and the Melbourne weather forecast for the contest.

BBL 2020-21: Stars vs Strikers match preview

The Stars will look to begin their BBL campaign at home by beating the in-form Strikers in the upcoming match. The Glen Maxwell-led side have a mountain to climb to stand a chance to qualify for the knockout stage. The Men in Green are second from the bottom and winning this match will help them climb up the points table.

Comparing notes 🗒️ 😅



Maxi's flipped the bat HIGH and we'll be batting first. #TeamGreen #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/usl7Kw3EWP — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) January 15, 2021

The Strikers on the other hand recently defeated the Stars by 5 wickets in Rashid Khan's last match for the side and will look to continue their winning form against the same opponent on their own turf. The Alex Carey -led side are currently fourth on the points table and have a chance to leapfrog past the Perth Scorchers by winning the upcoming contest. A cracking contest is on the cards.

BBL 2020-21: Stars vs Strikers pitch report and Melbourne weather forecast

The surface looks balanced and both batsmen and bowlers shall look to take advantage of it. The skipper winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a good total on board for the bowlers to defend. Coming to the Melbourne weather forecast, Accuweather has predicted that there will be rain interruption and so it will be interesting to see if both the teams will get to play their full quota of overs.

Stars vs Strikers live scores: Stars vs Strikers live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the Stars vs Strikers live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For Stars vs Strikers live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media handles.

BBL schedule

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

