BBL 2020-21 STR Vs REN Live Stream, Pitch Report, Adelaide Weather Forecast, Full Preview

The Adelaide Strikers are set to face the Melbourne Renegades in the 33rd match of the BBL 2020-21. The STR vs REN match is scheduled to begin at 12:40 PM IST at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on January 8. Here are the STR vs REN live streaming details, where to catch STR vs REN live scores, the pitch report and the Adelaide weather forecast for the contest.

Also Read: STR Vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s, BBL 2020-21 Match Preview

BBL 2020-21: STR vs REN preview

Strikers are clearly the favourites amongst the two to win this match on the basis of the current form. Both teams faced each other at the same venue a couple of days back an dit was STriekrs who crushes Renegades by 60 runs. Jake Weatherald half century and 3 wicket haul by Peter Siddle and Wes Agar took the team past the finish line.

We're back at it again. What's tonight got in store for us?



See us on @FoxCricket from 6.10pm (AEDT) to find out.#GameDay | #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/NCzU03Tr86 — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) January 7, 2021

For Renegades Mackenzie Harvey and wicketkeeper, Sam Harper were the only positives in terms of batting in that match. Imad Wasimlooked impressive while bowling and pacer Kane Richardson will look to be among wickets once again. The Aaron Finch-led side would need to dig deep to stand a chance of making it to the playoff from hereon.

Also Read: Marnus Labuschagne Comically Sledges Shubman Gill With Sachin Tendulkar Mention: WATCH

BBL 2020-21: STR vs REN pitch report and Adelaide weather forecast

The surface looks balanced and both batsmen and bowlers would look to take advantage of it. The skipper winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a good total on board for the bowlers to defend. Coming to the Adelaide weather forecast, Accuweather has predicted that the conditions will be sunny and there will be no rain interruptions and so the teams will get to play their full quota of overs.

Also Read: Brisbane Test In BIG Trouble? BCCI Equates Quarantine Rules To 'being In Jail For 5 Days'

STR vs REN live scores: STR vs REN live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the STR vs REN live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For STR vs REN live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media handles.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja Hailed For 4 Wickets, Steve Smith's Run Out To Keep India Alive: WATCH

BBL schedule

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

Image: Melbourne Renegades / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.