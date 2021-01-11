BBL 2020-21 STR Vs STA Live Stream, Pitch Report, Adelaide Weather Forecast, Team Updates

The Adelaide Strikers are set to face the Melbourne Stars in the 36th match of the BBL 2020-21. The STR vs STA match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on January 11. Here are the STR vs STA live streaming details, where to catch STR vs STA live scores, the pitch report and the Adelaide weather forecast for the contest.

Also Read: STR Vs STA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

BBL 2020-21: STR vs STA match preview

Both teams are coming into the match after losing their respective previous matches. While the Strikers were stunned by bottom-ranked side Melbourne Renegades by 6 wickets, they still sit in fourth place after missing out on the opportunity to move inside the top three on the points table. The Stars lost their previous match to the Brisbane Heat by 18 runs under the DLS method. Both teams have also won just one match from their last four matches, which has just put their season little off the track. Both teams will be eyeing for a win as it presents them with a chance to move up the points table. An exciting contest is on the cards.

Also Read: KTS Vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Momentum One Day Cup 2020-21 Match Preview

BBL 2020-21: STR vs STA pitch report and Adelaide weather forecast

The surface looks balanced and both batsmen and bowlers would look to take advantage of it. The skipper winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a good total on board for the bowlers to defend. Coming to the Adelaide weather forecast, Accuweather has predicted that there will be intermittent cloud cover but there will be no rain interruptions and so the teams will get to play their full quota of overs.

Also Read: KTS Vs TIT Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Momentum One Day Cup Live Game Details

STR vs STA live scores: STR vs STA live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the STR vs STA live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For STR vs STA live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media handles.

Also Read: IND Vs AUS Live: BCCI, CA Gives MASSIVE Update On Brisbane Test After Long Standoff

BBL schedule

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

Image: Adelaide Strikers / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.