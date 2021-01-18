BBL 2020-21 Thunder Vs Hurricanes Live Stream, Pitch Report, Canberra Weather, Preview

The Sydney Thunder will lock horn with the Hobart Hurricanes in the 43rd match of the BBL 2020-21. The Thunder vs Hurricanes match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on January 18. Here are the Thunder vs Hurricanes live streaming details, where to catch Thunder vs Hurricanes live scores, the pitch report and the Canberra weather forecast for the match.

BBL 2020-21: Thunder vs Hurricanes match preview

Thunder are comfortably placed at the second position in the overall standings on the points table. They have 6 victories from 10 encounters so far in the tournament. On the other hand, the Hurricanes have played same number of matches but have only 5 wins to show so far. Currently, they are just above the Aaron Finch-led Melbourne Renegades and occupy the seventh position in the points table.

GAME DAY 💪



We've returned to the east coast, and we'll be looking to return to the winner's list when we take on the @ThunderBBL in Canberra tonight 🤗#TasmaniasTeam #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/pexKK7ScGQ — Hobart Hurricanes BBL (@HurricanesBBL) January 17, 2021

Thunder will enter the match with a psychological advantage over Hurricanes having beaten them earlier in the tournament. Thunder had beaten Hurricanes by a comprehensive 39-run margin. Ahead of this match, both teams lost their previous match with the Sydney Thunder going down to Sydney Sixers by 5 wickets (DLS method), while the Hurricanes were thrashed by 9 wickets courtesy Perth Scorchers in their previous outing. This match between both these teams should be a fascinating one.

BBL 2020-21: Thunder vs Hurricanes pitch report and Canberra weather forecast

The surface looks balanced and both batsmen and bowlers shall look to take advantage of it. The skipper winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a good total on board for the bowlers to defend the total. Coming to the Canberra weather forecast, Accuweather has predicted that there will be no rain interruption and both teams will therefore get to play their full quota of overs.

Thunder vs Hurricanes live scores: Thunder vs Hurricanes live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the Thunder vs Hurricanes live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For Thunder vs Hurricanes live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media handles.

BBL schedule

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

