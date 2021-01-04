BBL 2020 HEA Vs THU Live Stream, Pitch Report, Brisbane Weather Forecast, Team Updates

Brisbane Heat are all set to go up against Sydney Thunder in Match 28 of the BBL 2020-21. The HEA vs THU match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 pm IST from The Gabba, Brisbane on January 4, 2021. Here are the HEA vs THU live streaming details, how to watch HEA vs THU live in India, the Brisbane weather forecast and the pitch report for the contest.

Remember the last time we played at the Gabba? Keen to see more of this from Captain Cal tonight 🤩#ThunderNation pic.twitter.com/xGTz7lkJ8c — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) January 4, 2021

BBL 2020: HEA vs THU preview

Having lost their first match of the Big Bash League 2020-21 to the now struggling Melbourne Stars side, Sydney Thunder have bulldozed past each of their competitors in their five other games. Currently at the second place on the table, a win in this game could take the side back to the top spot - and another four points closer to what could be their second BBL title. Thunder will be depending on captain Callum Ferguson, Alex Hales and Tanveer Sangha who are among the top players of the tournament, as they try to extend their winning streak to a brilliant six games.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, will be looking to consolidate their little string of victories that they have started to amass. Following a terrible start to their Big Bash League 2020-21 campaign that saw them lose all three of their opening games, the Heat side won their first game against the Hobart Hurricanes and followed it up with a win over the Sydney Sixers - with a loss to the Hurricanes in the middle. In 7th place as of now, the side will hope to earn those precious four points on Monday and get things moving.

BBL 2020 live in India: HEA vs THU live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX channels. Fans can also tune into the HEA vs THU live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For HEA vs THU live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts and website as well as contesting teams' social media accounts.

BBL 2020: HEA vs THU pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain in Brisbane for the duration of the Heat vs Thunder match, so fans can expect a complete game. The high humidity of 67% and massive 96% cloud cover forecast for the day are sure to make conditions on the pitch even more favourable for the pacers and swingers than they have already been. The Gabba has been one of the highest wicket-taking grounds this season, with 59 wickets having fallen in just eight innings - the highest of any ground until now. Thus, bowlers will be expected to play a huge role in the game.

