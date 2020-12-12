BBL 2020 REN Vs SCO Live Stream, Team News, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Melbourne Renegades will take on Perth Scorchers in Match 4 of the Big Bash League 2020 on Saturday, December 12 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The REN vs SCO live streaming will commence at 1:45 PM (IST). Here is a look at the REN vs SCO live streaming info, REN vs SCO squads news, how to watch the Big Bash live in India and where to catch the REN vs SCO live scores.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith backs Kohli's decision to go on paternity leave: 'He is also human being'

BBL 2020: REN vs SCO Match Preview

The Renegades and the Scorchers are set to kick off their BBL 2020 campaign on Saturday. The Renegades will be led by Aaron Finch, who has been in scintillating form of late during the Australia vs India limited-overs series. On the other hand, Mitchell Marsh, who was ruled out of the Dream11 IPL 2020 after playing just one game due to an injury, is all set to lead the Scorchers. However, according to reports, the all-rounder will only play his role with the bat and will refrain from bowling unless he is totally fit. Both sides are filled with some exciting names which is why an exciting contest is on the cards.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli is 'a proponent of all-out aggression', says former India coach Greg Chappell

BBL 2020: REN vs SCO Weather Report

The weather during Match 4 of the BBL 2020 will be sunny and ideal for a game of cricket. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Hobart is expected to be around 20°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages to 17°C at around 5:00 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 57-68%. There will be no cloud cover during the match and one can expect an uninterrupted and a fascinating Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers contest in Hobart.

ALSO READ | Pat Cummins plays mind games with Kohli, says he is happy of not 'bowling to Steve Smith'

BBL 2020: REN vs SCO Pitch Report

The tournament opener played here saw the team batting first score a big total. The chasing team found it slightly difficult to get going in the second innings which is why the captain winning the toss on Saturday will look to bat first in all likelihood. Pacers will get a considerable amount of purchase from the wicket whereas spinners will have little on offer. Batsmen should get their eye in before trying to put their feet on the accelerator.

REN vs SCO live streaming and live scores details

For REN vs SCO live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD) at 1:45 PM (IST) on Saturday, December 12. For REN vs SCO live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Big Bash League, as well as, the franchise. The REN vs SCO live streaming will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli reveals reason behind skipping crucial pink-ball practice game in Sydney

SOURCE: MELBOURNE RENEGADES INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.