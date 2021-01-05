BBL 2020 REN Vs STR Live Stream, Pitch Report, Adelaide Weather Forecast, Team Updates

The Melbourne Renegades will face Adelaide Strikers in the 29th match of the Big Bash League 2020. The REN vs STR match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST from Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on January 5. Here are the REN vs STR live streaming details, where to catch REN vs STR live scores, the pitch report and the Adelaide weather forecast for the contest.

BBL 2020: REN vs STR preview

The Strikers lost their previous match versus Sixers and will look to bounce back with a win versus the struggling Renegades in the upcoming match. The Strikers are currently placed at fifth position on the points table after winning three matches and losing four matches out of seven matches played in the tournament so far.

This match provides them with an opportunity to make a jump on the points table. The Renegades are still rooted at the bottom of the points table after seven matches. They have won 1 match and lost 6 matches so far. The Aaron Finch-led side will have to start winning matches from here on if they want to keep themselves in contention for a place in the knockout stage. The Strikers will start as favourites at home versus the Renegades.

BBL 2020: REN vs STR pitch report and Adelaide weather forecast

The surface looks balanced and both batsmen and bowlers looking to take advantage of it. While batsmen will look to score runs , bowlers will look to be among wickets. The skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first and restrict the opposition to a low score. Coming to the weather, Accuweather has predicted that there will be no rain interruptions and so teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

REN vs STR live scores: REN vs STR live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the REN vs STR live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For REN vs STR live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media accounts.

BBL schedule

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

