BBL 2020 REN Vs THU Live Stream In India, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Team Updates

The Melbourne Renegades will go up against the Sydney Thunder in Match 22 of the BBL 2020-21. The REN vs THU match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST from the Carrara Oval, Gold Coast on January 1, 2021. Here are the REN vs THU live streaming details, how to watch REN vs THU live in India, the Gold Coast weather forecast and pitch report for the contest.

It's been a night - https://t.co/t3cd7bkFX0 Next up: The Thunder on New Year's Day. Roll on 2021 #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/qBlGJIf2Na — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) December 29, 2020

BBL 2020: REN vs THU preview

The Melbourne Renegades and the Sydney Thunder will open up the Big Bash League 2020-21 proceedings going into the New Year as they take each other in Gold Coast on Friday. Both teams have had varying degrees of success in the tournament so far, with the Renegades sitting in second-last place and the Thunder in second place. 2018-19 champions, the Melbourne Renegades won their first game of the season against the Perth Scorchers but have had four consecutive losses since.

Going up against the highest scorer of the tournament so far, Callum Ferguson, the Renegades bowlers will have to up their game. So far, captain Aaron Finch and opening partner Shaun Marsh have been the most notable batsmen for the side. With 9 wickets, Kane Richardson is by far the best bowler in the unit and the fifth-best bowler in the tournament. The sixth and seventh spots on this ladder are occupied by Chris Green and Tanveer Sangha of the Sydney Thunder, meaning we can expect a quality bowling matchup on the 1st.

In stark contrast to the Renegades woes, the Sydney Thunder have breezed past all but one of their opponents to take the No. 2 spot on the leaderboards. Opener Alex Hales and captain Callum Ferguson have been the rocks of the side's batting lineups. Their only loss at the Big Bash League so far has come at the hands of the Melbourne Stars. They have already defeated the Renegades once this season and will be hoping to repeat the victory.

BBL 2020 live in India: REN vs THU live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX channels. Fans can also tune into the REN vs THU live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For REN vs THU live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts and website as well as contesting teams' social media accounts.

BBL 2020: REN vs THU pitch report and Gold Coast weather forecast

Two games that have taken place at the Carrara Oval this BBL season have been high scoring. Both games saw at least 5 wickets fall each innings, meaning that the pitch is well suited for bowlers and batsmen. Accuweather's prediction for the match is grim, with rain expected through the day on Gold Coast. The match may be abandoned or reduced significantly due to this.

Image Credits: Sydney Thunder BBL Twitter

