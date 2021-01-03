BBL 2020 SCO Vs REN Live Stream In India, Pitch Report, Perth Weather Forecast

The Perth Scorchers will go up against the Melbourne Renegades in the 25th match of the Big Bash League 2020. The SCO vs REN match is scheduled to begin at 10:35 AM IST from Perth Stadium on January 3. Here are the SCO vs REN live streaming details, where to catch SCO vs REN live scores, the pitch report and the Perth weather forecast for the contest.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant & Others Breached Bio Bubble With fan Who 'paid Their Bill'?

BBL 2020: SCO vs REN preview

The Scorchers are currently 6th on the points table with 6 points from 5 matches. They have currently just one win under their belt and have three losses while one match has ended in no result. On the other hand, the Renegades are currently rooted at the bottom of the points table with 4 points and are just 2 points behind the Scorchers on the table.

Scorchers 🆚 Renegades... at OPTUS STADIUM! 🤩 Don't miss out on our first home match of the season this Sunday! Come on Perth, let's ignite the furnace! 🔥🔥🔥 #BBL10 #MADETOUGH pic.twitter.com/fWfkmQZs4n — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 1, 2021

The last time these two sides met each other in the tournament, it was the Renegades who came out victorious by 7 wickets. Shaun Marsh scored a fine half-century, while skipper Aaron Finch scored 35 runs. As both teams are looking to steady their season fans can expect a cracking contest between both teams as they eye full points on offer.

Also Read: Everyone Is Allowed A Bit Of Slump, I Had That In England: Warner Comes To Smith's Defence

BBL 2020: SCO vs REN pitch report and Perth weather forecast

The pitch at Perth is a good wicket to bat with an average first innings score of 165 runs. The batsmen will enjoy batting on the surface, while the bowlers will look to get quick wickets. The skipper winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a good total on board. Coming to the weather, AccuWeather has predicted that there will be no rain interruptions and so teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

Also Read: India Vs Australia: Highly Doubtful That I Will Be Fully Fit For 3rd Test, Says David Warner

SCO vs REN live scores: SCO vs REN live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the SCO vs REN live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For SCO vs REN live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media accounts.

Also Read: RP Singh Hails 'Yorker King' Natarajan's Unbeatable Journey From Net Bowler To Test Squad

BBL schedule

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

Image: Melbourne Renegades / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.