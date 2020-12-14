BBL 2020 THU Vs HEA Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Sydney Thunder will go up against the Brisbane Heat in the seventh match of the Big Bash League 2020. The THU vs HEA match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 pm IST from the Manuka Oval, Canberra on December 14. Here are the THU vs HEA live streaming details, how to watch Thunder vs Heat live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

BBL 2020: Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat preview

Both Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat faced - and lost to - the Melbourne Stars in their opening games at the Big Bash League 2020-21. Brisbane Heat put up a measly 125 runs courtesy of a bowling masterclass by Nathan Coulter-Nile who took four wickets for just 10 runs for the Stars. None of the batsmen stood out for the Heat side, with Tom Cooper's 26 off 24 being the highest score of the day for the side.

Big names like captain Chris Lynn and Sam Heazlett will hope to pull together for this match and earn their first win of the series. The bowlers will also hope to bounce back from the Glenn Maxwell-Hilton Cartwright onslaught of the last game. Jack Wood was the best bowler for the side in the game, taking two wickets for 28 runs. Brisbane Heat are in second-last place on the table with a -1.265 run rate.

Sydney Thunder's Alex Hales and Callum Ferguson made 46 and 54 to get the side close to the Stars' total of 169. However, with the exception of Alex Ross (18) after them, the side witnessed a massive batting collapse that saw no other player make a double-digit score. Thunder lost the match by 22 runs despite some good bowling by Daniel Sams, Chris Green and Tanveer Sangha who all took two wickets each. They are in 6th place on the table with a net run rate of -1.1.

Big Bash live in India: THU vs HEA live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX channels. Fans can also tune into the Thunder vs Heat live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For Thunder vs Heat live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the Thunder and Heat social media accounts.

BBL 2020: THU vs HEA pitch report and weather forecast

Both matches above were played at the Manuka Oval as well. As with those games, we expect the sluggish surface to be spinner-friendly from the get-go. The average first innings score of the two BBL matches played at the venue is 147. According to Accuweather, there is a negligible 3-4% chance of rain during the game. The temperature will be at 22°C with 56% humidity and cloud cover.

