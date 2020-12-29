BBL 2020 THU Vs STA Live Stream In India, Pitch Report, Canberra Weather Forecast, Preview

The Sydney Thunder will go up against the Melbourne Stars in the 19th match of the Big Bash League 2020. The THU vs STA match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 pm IST from the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Tuesday, December 29. Here are the THU vs STA live streaming details, how to watch THU vs STA live scores and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

BBL 2020: THU vs STA preview

Both teams have made a positive start to their BBL 2020 campaign and will look to continue their fine run in the tournament. Thunder have 11 points from 4 matches and are third on the points table, while Stars have 10 points from 4 matches and are 5th on the points table.

The Boxing Day Test might be finishing early... 😬



But #TeamGreen is back in action tonight against @ThunderBBL in Canberra! 💚#BBL10

The last meeting between these two sides ended with the Stars coming out victorious. In that match Stars scored an impressive 169 runs after batting first. The Thunder failed to chase down the target as Stars bowlers managed to stop them at 147. While, Stars will be eager to do the double over Thunder, while the Men in Green will have nothing but vengeance on their minds and look to even the score by winning the match.

BBL 2020: THU vs STA pitch report and Canberra weather forecast

Coming to the Canberra weather forecast, Accuweather has predicted that the conditions will be cloudy but there may not be chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 26°C with 73% humidity and cloud cover. The pitch is expected to provide more assistance to batsmen than the bowlers and so the teams winning the toss will look to bat first.

THU vs STA live scores: THU vs STA live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX channels. Fans can also tune into the THU vs STA live streaming, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For THU vs STA live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the Thunder and Heat social media accounts.

BBL schedule

OFFICIAL | It's a new-look #BBL10 fixture! 🤗



More details to come on Jan-Feb, but you can check out ALL the match-ups & dates here 👉

