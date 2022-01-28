BBL 2021-22 Final: SCO Vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs & Live Streaming

The final match of the Big Bash League (BBL) will see Perth Scorchers lock horns against Sydney Sixers at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. The Scorchers and Sixers had met in last year's final as well where the latter emerged victorious by 27 runs to win its third BBL title and second in a row. If the Sixers manage to script a win in today's clash, the side will become the first team in the history of BBL to win three consecutive titles.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Live streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the official rights to broadcast Big Bash League (BBL) games live in India. Cricket enthusiasts can tune in to Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 1, and Sony Ten 1 HD channels to watch the live telecast of the match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers. The live-streaming of the match will be available on the Sony LIV app.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record between the two sides, Perth Scorchers are currently ahead with 14 wins in 23 games. Sixers, on the other hand, have won just nine of those of 23 matches. Scorchers also hold an upper hand when it comes to their last five encounters against the Sixers. The Scorchers have won three out of the last five matches played against the Sixers.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Full squads

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner (captain), Andrew Tye, Colin Munro, Brydon Carse, Laurie Evans.

Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques (captain), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Josh Philippe (wk), Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Steve O’Keefe.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers: Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (captain), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Sydney Sixers: Hayden Kerr, Justin Avendano, Jay Lenton (wk), Jake Carder, Moises Henriques (captain), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Hayden Kerr, Moises Henriques (VC)

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (C), Dan Christian

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Hayden Kerr (C), Justin Avendano

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Mitchell Marsh (VC)

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou

(Image: perthscorchers.com.au/sydneysixers.com.au)