BBL 2021-22: HEA Vs THU Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News And Live Streaming

Brisbane Heat are up against Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League 2021-22 match, which will be played at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane on Sunday. Brisbane head into the match no. 14 of the tournament at their home, on the back of their five wickets win over Melbourne Renegades in their last match. Whereas, the Thunder walk into the Gabba after losing to Melbourne Stars by six wickets in their last game. Both teams have won only one out of the three matches they have played so far, as Thunder sit sixth in the standings with five points, followed by Heat with four points.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2021-22 match: Team News

Alex Ross and Tanveer Sangha will be the two players from the Thunder, who will be expected keep their stellar form going, as Ross has scored 155 runs in three matches so far in a strike rate of 146.22, which includes the best effort of 77* runs. Meanwhile, Sangha has five dismissals to his credit in three-match, bowling at an economy rate of 6.45. At the same time, Sam Heazlett and James Bazley will be expected to be the key players for Brisbane Heat. Heazlett has scored 120 runs in three-match till now, striking at 144.57, while Bazley has dismissed four batters so far.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2021-22 match: Dream11 Predictions

Brisbane Heat Probable Playing XI: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, Tom Cooper, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Cameron Gannon, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie

Sydney Thunder Probable Playing XI: Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Fantasy Team

Wicketkeeper– Sam Billings

Batsmen– Alex Ross (c), Chris Lynn (vc), Alex Hales, Sam Heazlett

All-rounders– James Bazley, Daniel Sams

Bowlers– Nathan McAndrew, Xavier Bartlett, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Guthrie

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2021-22 match: Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India wondering how to watch the Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2021-22 match, can tune into the live telecast by the Sony Sports Network. The live-streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of Sony LIV. The match is scheduled to start from the Gabba at 2:10 PM IST.

(Instagram Image: @thunderbbl/@heatbbl)