BBL 2021-22: HUR Vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

Match 22 of the BBL 2021 will be contested between Hobart Hurricanes and the Adelaide Strikers. The match between both teams will take place on Monday, December 27, and will be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers live streaming

Cricket fans in India who want to watch Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers live can tune into the live telecast by the Sony Sports Network. The live stream of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of Sony LIV. The match is scheduled to start at 12:35 PM IST on December 27.

BBL: Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers team news

The Adelaide Strikers did not make any changes to the team for the clash against Hobart Hurricanes. The Hurricanes have also named an unchanged 16-player squad with Scott Boland missing from the team due to international commitments while Joel Paris misses out due to injury.

Probable Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers playing XI

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing XI: Matthew Wade (c & wk), D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb, Harry Brook, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

Adelaide Strikers probable playing XI: Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), George Garton, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c), Fawad Ahmed

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers preview

After two straight losses, Hobart Hurricanes finally registered their first win on their home soil when they beat Melbourne Stars by 24 runs. The performance of the top order was excellent in Hurricanes victory in the last match and they will hope for them to once again perform in the upcoming contest. With 2 wins and 3 losses, they are at the 4th spot in the standings with 10 points.

Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, are not having a great season having lost 3 matches in a row. The batting lineup also has to fire in full cylinders which they are in desperate need to put an end to the slump. With a solitary win under their belt, they have placed themselves at the 6th spot in the standings with 7 points.