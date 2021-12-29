BBL 2021-22: REN Vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

In an exciting KFC Big Bash League clash, the Melbourne Renegades are all ready to take on the Hobart Hurricanes. The match is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST on Wednesday, December 29 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Melbourne have been in poor form this season having won just one game out of their first five. Hobart on the other hand have managed to win three of their six matches so far but are positioned comfortably at third in the standings.

Let's take a look at Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes the head to head stats, team news, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, and live streaming information ahead of the BBL match.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Head to Head

Total Matches Played: 13

Melbourne Wins: 7

Hobart Wins: 6

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Predicted XI

Melbourne XI: Mackenzie Harvey, Aaron Finch, Sam Harper (WK), Nic Maddinson (C), James Seymour, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan

Hobart XI: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (C & WK), D’Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team

Captain: Ben McDermott

Vice-captain: Mackenzie Harvey

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott (C)

Batsmen: Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson, Mackenzie Harvey (VC)

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, D’Arcy Short

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Picks

Melbourne

Aaron Finch: He is expected to play a big role in the game and has played two matches in this season so far and scored 76 runs at a strike rate of 152.

Kane Richardson: He has picked up nine wickets in the last five matches at an economy of 7.57 with the best figures of three for 28.

Hobart

D’Arcy Short: In six matches, he has scored 201 runs at an average of 40.2 with the highest score of 73*.

Ben McDermott: In four matches so far in this tournament, he has scored 226 runs at an average of 75.33, including a century and a half-century in the last two.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

As per our REN vs HUR Dream11 prediction, Hobart is expected to win the KFC BBL match, as they have a better team overall and are the team in better form.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Stream

Cricket fans in India who want to watch Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes live can tune into the live telecast by the Sony Sports Network. The live stream of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of Sony LIV. The match is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST on Wednesday, December 29 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

