BBL 2021-22: REN Vs SCO BBL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

In the KFC Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers will take on the Melbourne Renegades. It will be an interesting match as Perth will look to increase their winning streak to five games. Whereas Melbourne will be looking to overturn their two-game losing streak. The match is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST on December 22 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

Let's take a look at Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers the head to head stats, team news, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, and live streaming information ahead of the KFC BBL match.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team

Captain: Mackenzie Harvey

Vice-Captain: Andrew Tye

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Aaron Finch, Colin Munro, Kurtis Patterson, Mackenzie Harvey (c)

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Andrew Tye (vc), Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

As per our REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Perth is expected to win the KFC BBL match, as they have a better team overall and are the team in better form.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Head to Head

Total Matches Played: 14

Melbourne Wins: 3

Perth Wins: 11

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Predicted XI

Melbourne XI: Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson (c), Mohammad Nabi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan

Perth XI: Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Top Picks

Melbourne

Mackenzie Harvey: Overall in 3 matches in this tournament, he has scored 146 runs at a sensational average of 73 and a strike rate of 128.07.

Zahir Khan: In 3 matches in this tournament, he has picked up 7 wickets at an economy of 7, with the best figures of 3 for 24.

Perth

Mitchell Marsh: He is one of the deadliest T20 batsmen in the world currently. Scored a sensational century a couple of games back and will be looking to score big again.

Andrew Tye: He is in sensational form this BBL season and has managed to pick up 10 wickets in four matches so far and will look to add to that tally again.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Live Stream

Cricket fans in India who want to watch Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers live can tune into the live telecast by the Sony Sports Network. The live stream of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of Sony LIV. The match is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST on December 22 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

Image: @ScorchersBBL/@RenegadesBBL/Twitter