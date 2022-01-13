BBL 2021-22: REN Vs STA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

In an intense city derby, the Melbourne Renegades will take on the Melbourne Stars in the KFC Big Bash League. The match is scheduled to start at 2:05 PM IST on Thursday, January 13, at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. The Renegades will be looking for a much needed win having lost their last two games. A win for the Stars would mean they would leap ahead of their city rivals. Let's take a look at Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes the head to head stats, team news, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, and live streaming information ahead of the BBL match.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Head to Head

Total Matches Played: 21

Renegades WIns: 7

Stars Wins: 14

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Predicted XI

Renegades XI: Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Will Sutherland, Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser McGurk, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Zahir Khan

Stars XI: Joe Clarke (wk), Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Qais Ahmad, Sam Rainbird, Adam Zampa, Haris Rauf

REN vs STA Fantasy Tips: Deam11 Team

Captain: Joe Clarke

Vice-captain: Shaun Marsh

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batsmen: Shaun Marsh (VC), Aaron Finch, Hilton Cartwright, Mackenzie Harvey

All-rounders: Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Haris Rauf

REN vs STA Fantasy Tips: Top Picks

Renegades

Shaun Marsh: He has been in good form having scored 125 runs at an average of 31.25 in four matches so far and also managed to score 57 in a match recently.

Kane Richardson: He has been picking up wickets in regular intervals for them, in nine matches he has taken 18 wickets at an economy of 8.57 with top figures of four for 32 runs.

Stars

Joe Clarke: He has been the only bright spark for them this season scoring 303 runs in nine matches at an average of 33.66 and a strike rate of 147.08.

Glenn Maxwell: He has been playing well and has racked up 193 runs for the Stars, he has also managed to pick up two wickets.

REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction

As per our REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction, the Melbourne Renegades should be able to win the KFC BBL match, as they have a better team overall and are the team in better form.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Live Stream in India

Cricket fans in India who want to watch Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars live can tune into the live telecast by the Sony Sports Network. The live stream of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of Sony LIV. The match is scheduled to start at 2:05 PM IST on Thursday, January 13 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

