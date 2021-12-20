BBL 2021-22: SCO Vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

In the KFC Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers will take on the Hobart Hurricanes. It will be an interesting match as Perth will look to increase their winning streak from to 4 games. Hobart would want to move up in the table, having lost two games so far. It will be a tough match and it could come down to who has the better individual players on the day. The match is scheduled to start in the Blundstone Arena at 1:45 p.m. IST on December 20.

Let's take a look at Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes head to head stats, team news, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, and live streaming information ahead of the KFC BBL match.

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Vice-captain: Andrew Tye

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Peter Handscomb, Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (c), D Arcy Short

Bowlers: Andrew Tye (vc), Tymal Mills, Joel Parris

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

As per our SCO vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, Perth is expected to win the KFC BBL match, as they have a better team overall and are the team in better form.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Head to Head

Total Matches Played: 16

Perth Wins: 10

Hobart Wins: 6

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Predicted XI

Perth XI: Colin Munro, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills

Hobart XI: Matthew Wade (c & wk), D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Harry Brook, Caleb Jewell, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Joel Parris, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Top Picks

Perth

Mitchell Marsh: Scored a sensational century in his last game and will be looking to score big again.

Andrew Tye: He has managed to pick up seven wickets in three matches so far and will look to add to that tally again.

Hobart

D'Arcy Short: He has been vital to his team's batting line-up so far, having scored 125 runs from four matches in the KFC BBL 2021.

Matthew Wade: Their captain and wicketkeeper is their most important player and will look to score big and help his team's chances.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Stream

Cricket fans in India who want watch Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes live, can tune into the live telecast by the Sony Sports Network. The live stream of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of Sony LIV. The match is scheduled to start at the Blundstone Arena at 1:45 PM IST on December 20.

Image: @HurricanesBBL/@ScorchersBBL/Twitter