BBL 2021-22: SCO Vs STA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

The 27th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) will see Perth Scorchers lock horns against Melbourne Stars at the Docklands Stadium on Thursday. While the Scorchers will come into the game on the back of a defeat against Sydney Thunder earlier this week, the Stars won its previous encounter against Brisbane Heat and will be riding high on confidence during today's match. The Scorchers are currently in the top-two of the points table, having won six out of their seven games in the ongoing season. The Stars, on the other hand, are lurking at the bottom with just three wins in six matches.

SCO vs STA: Full squads

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (captain), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Tymal Mills, David Moody, Lance Morris, Colin Munro, Kurtis Patterson, Andrew Tye.

Melbourne Stars: Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter Nile, Sam Elliott, Haris Rauf, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (captain), Peter Nevill, Tom O'Connell, Qais Ahmad, Sam Rainbird, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, Syed Faridoun, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa.

SCO vs STA: Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers: Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (captain), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (captain), Joe Burns, Andre Russell, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch

SCO vs STA: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Hilton Cartwright, Kurtis Patterson

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Adam Zampa (vc), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Tymal Mills

SCO vs STA: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Joe Clarke, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad

SCO vs STA: Live-streaming details

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the Scorchers vs Stars BBL 2021-22 match on Sony Sports Network. The live-streaming of the match will be available on the video-streaming platform Sony LIV, a subsidiary of Sony Network. The match is scheduled to start at 1:45 pm IST.

Image: Scorchers/Stars/Twitter