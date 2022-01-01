BBL 2021-22: SIX Vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

Match 30 of the BBL 2021 will be contested between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades. The match between both teams will take place on Saturday, January 1, and will be played at International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour. Here's a look at the SIX vs REN Dream11 prediction, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades team news, and other details related to the BBL match.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades live streaming

Cricket fans in India who want to watch Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers live can tune into the live telecast by the Sony Sports Network. The live stream of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of Sony LIV. The match is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM IST.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades team news

Kane Richardson will be leading the Melbourne Renegades against the Sixers with Nic Maddison being added to the Australian Test squad. Zak Evans has been added to the squad and is in line to play his first match. Sydney Sixers on the other hand have included veterans Jackson Bird and Stephen O'Keefe as they return from injury. Nick Winter has also been added to the team.

Probable Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades playing XI

Sydney Sixers probable playing XI: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Shadab Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope

Melbourne Renegades playing XI: Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (wk), Jake Fraser, Mohammad Nabi, Jack Prestwidge, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 team

Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction

As per our SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Sixers are likely to win the match.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades preview

Sydney Sixers are currently at the top of the points table with their last fixture going down to the wire against Brisbane Heat. They went on to win the match by two wickets. On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades are the bottom team on the BBL Points table. They played their previous match against Hobart Hurricanes which they won by 85 runs. Though this match looks one-sided on paper Renegades will look to put up a better show and give Sixers a fight.

Image: Melbourne Renegades/ Instagram