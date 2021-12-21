BBL 2021-22: SIX Vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

Match 16 of the BBL 2021 will be contested between Sydney Sixers and the Adelaide Strikers. The match between both teams will take place on Tuesday, December 21 and will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Here's a look at SIX vs STR Dream11 prediction, Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers team news and other details related to the BBL match.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers live streaming

Cricket fans in India who want to watch Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers live, can tune into the live telecast by the Sony Sports Network. The live stream of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of Sony LIV. The match is scheduled to start at the Blundstone Arena at 1:45 PM IST on December 20.

BBL: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers team news

The Sydney Sixers squad remains unchanged with star bowler Sean Abbott making his return following the birth of his daughter last week. For Adelaide Strikers Henry Hunt joins the squad as a replacement player for Alex Carey who remains with the national side. Matt Renshaw also makes his return to the team after a stint with Australia A. Young quick Spencer Johnson completes the additions to the extended squad.

Probable Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers playing XI

Sydney Strikers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Christian, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Lloyd Pope, Hayden Kerr

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jonathan Wells, Daniel Drew, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c), Fawad Ahmed

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers BBL preview

Sydney Sixers are currently second on the points table with 3 wins and 1 loss from 4 matches played to date. Josh Phillipe fell one run short of a century however he will look to carry on the form in the upcoming match as well. Adelaide Strikers are battling in the mid-table with one win and two losses. They faced Perth Scorchers in their previous match and were crushed by 49 runs. The team will hope to bounce back and claim victory on Sixers home ground.