BBL 2021-22: SIX Vs THU Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News And Live Streaming

The 49th match of the ongoing Big Bash League will see Sydney Sixers lock horns against Sydney Thunder at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:10 pm IST. Both Sixers and Thunder are currently placed on top of the BBL points table. While the Sixers are ranked No. 3 on the points table, Thunder are occupying the second spot with 31 points to their name.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder: Live broadcast and streaming

The BBL match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app, which is a subsidiary of Sony Network.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder: H2H record

Sydney Sixers enjoy an upper hand over Sydney Thunder when it comes to the head-to-head record between both sides. Sixers and Thunder have played a total of 20 games against each other in the BBL. While the Sixers have won 16 of those 20 matches, Thunder had emerged victorious in just seven games. The last five encounters, however, have seen both the Sixers and Thunder win two matches each while one ended in a tie.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder: Full squads

Sydney Sixers squad: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Steve O’Keefe.

Sydney Thunder squad: Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Ollie Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Baxter Holt, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain, Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Baxter Holt, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Sangha.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder: Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Dan Christian, Jordan Silk, Shadab Khan, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Jackson Bird.

Sydney Thunder: Baxter Holt (wk), Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha (c), Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Gurinder Sandhu, Mohammad Hasnain.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Josh Philippe

Batters: Moises Henriques, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Jason Sangha

All-rounders: Dan Christian, Ben Cutting

Bowlers: Mohammad Hasnain, Tanveer Sangha, Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Baxter Holt

Batters: Jason Sangha, Alex Ross, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott

Bowlers: Shadab Khan, Nathan McAndrew, Ben Dwarshuis, Mohammad Hasnain

